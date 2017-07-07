27,000 Torontonians were arrested for marijuana possession in a decade. What will happen to them?

More than 27,000 people in Toronto were arrested for possessing marijuana from 2003 to 2013, a Star analysis reveals. Nearly one-quarter of them were aged 12 to 18.The data obtained by the Star also indicates that possession arrests and charges rose wherethe “carding” of residents by police was widespread. And just as this police practice of stopping, questioning and documenting impacted Black people disproportionately, so did marijuana charges.About one in five people arrested were released unconditionally with no charges going to court, but their names and noted offences remain in a police database.All of the offences — 40,634 for possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking, over the decade covered by the data — are documented in the Toronto Police Service arrest and charge database, regardless of whether a charge was tested in court.Read more: Article Continued BelowToronto marijuana arrests reveal ‘startling’ racial divideCanada’s crime rate is falling — but drug charges are risingOf those charges, 34 per cent of them were against Black people. During that period, Toronto’s Black population was around 8 per cent.