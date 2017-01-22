3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Falling Equipment At Daycare In Dearborn Heights, Michigan

A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday morning after a “table-like equipment” fell on top of her during recess at a daycare center in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, according to the Click on Detroit. At around 11 a.m. on January 20, several students and teachers at the St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, which is located in the 4700 block of Parker, near Pardee Park, were in the gymnasium when a table structure suddenly collapsed and fell on top of a toddler, who has been identified as Lillian Jade. The staff at the Dearborn Heights, Michigan daycare center rushed to the toddler’s aide and began administering CPR until emergency responders arrived. Jade was later transported to the Oakwood Beaumont hospital, where she was pronounced dead just shortly after arrival. It was reported that the 3-year-old girl was killed due to blunt force trauma after being crushed by the “table-like equipment” while at recess. Family and friends were heartbroken after learning about the tragic news. Sandi Jacokes, who is a friend of the child’s mother, stated that “I didn’t know what else to do. She’s my best friend and Lilly is my little baby. It’s just been very hard.” Lt. Mark Meyers, who is with the Dearborn Heights police, stated that the children were at recess, engaging in activities within the gymnasium when “a mechanism that’s equipped inside the gymnasium failed at some point. That’s what we’re investigating. A child was injured due to it, and those injuries turned out to be fatal.” Meyers went on to say that the toddler’s death is being investigated as a tragic accident and “there has been some looking into the equipment. What we have now is a family dealing with tragedy, a school dealing with grief that this happened while under their care, and we are trying to figure out what exactly went on.” However, added that “these women did everything possible to assure that that child was given the best care for our fire department to come, and they’re devastated by what happened, and right now they’re trying to come to grips with the events.” After the deadly freak accident, teachers at the Dearborn Heights daycare center dismissed students early and the school was closed for the day. The media reportedly contacted St. Albert officials, but they did not respond to any phone calls or emails. A “message on the church answering machine said the office was closed and a prayer group would not take place as planned.” In a statement, the Wayne Community Action Agency stated that “we learned that despite all efforts the child passed away at the hospital. We have been working with law enforcement who are continuing their investigation. They have told us that staff took the appropriate actions and this again was a tragic accident.” “Our Head Start SAG site will be closed until further notice,” the statement continued. “We have arranged for grief counseling services for our families and will continue to work closely with them through this tragedy.” “Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.” A spokesperson, Mia Cupp, for the Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency stated that the teachers that were present when the table-like equipment fell on top of the 3-year-old girl, killing her, “are grieving and in shock.” It was reported that a spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held on Friday, January 27 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. to help raise money for the 3-year-old girl’s, who has a twin sister and a brother, funeral expenses. 3-Year-Old Girl Killed In Accident At Dearborn Heights School: https://t.co/K9kwSwmGxR — 97.1 The Ticket (@971theticketxyt) January 20, 2017 The fundraiser will be held at the Walker’s Speakeasy on Beech Daly in Dearborn Heights. Robert Compton, who is the owner of Walker’s Speakeasy, stated that “you can’t put a price on children and when it’s innocent like this, where there is such a tragic accident to someone young, we just felt we should help as much as we can.” [Featured Image By Nano/iStock]