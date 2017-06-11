3,000 tutu-clad participants brave heat warning for Diva run for breast cancer

About 3,000 runners braved a heat wave Sunday to participate in the Diva half-marathon and 5K. The event turned Toronto’s Port Lands into a streaming mass of pink as runners donned race shirts and fluffy pink tutus and battled temperatures of nearly 30 C. The run raised about $12,000 for Rethink, a charity that supports young women with breast cancer. “We partnered with them because we thought that the attitude and the philosophy really matched with what the Diva run is,” said Susan Barros, the director of marketing at GWN Events, the team that organized the run. “Their focus is really on younger women, they focus on the issues that young women will face facing breast cancer, that it’s not the be all end all,” Barros said, squinting against the glaring sun.Article Continued BelowThe Diva race is the first run organized by GWN Events, a Toronto-based group that usually hosts dragon boat races. While Run Like A Diva is a popular marathon series in the United States, this is the first year the race has come to Toronto. “We wanted to bring the run up to Canada, we thought it would be a huge success, so we licensed it from them,” said Barros.