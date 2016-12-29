40 injured in northern India train derailment

LUCKNOW, INDIA—At least 40 people were injured when 15 coaches of a train derailed in northern India early Wednesday, two of them falling into a dry canal bed, police said.The accident happened near Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh state, said Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary. The area is nearly 400 km southeast of New Delhi.The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.Chaudhary said the injured have been hospitalized, with eight listed in critical condition.Ahmed Javed, the state’s top police officer, said all of the passengers have been evacuated from the coaches, some of which are lying on their sides.Article Continued BelowManish Mishra, a rail official, said two coaches toppled town a rail bridge and fell into the dry canal bed.Rizwan Chaudhary, a passenger, said a loud bang woke him up. “Our coach tilted to one side. I jumped out and saw a few coaches were derailed,” he said.It was the second recent rail accident in the region. In November, 127 people were killed and 150 injured when 14 coaches of a passenger train slid off the track.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx