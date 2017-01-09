$460K award in damages upheld after Durham police fail to protect informants identity

A police service that failed to keep an informant’s identity secret and then failed to take the violation seriously lost its bid Monday to overturn a $460,000 damages award to the victim and her family.In siding with the informant, Ontario’s top court found Durham Regional Police Service promised Margaret Stack anonymity but went ahead and disclosed her identity anyway.“If the police tell the witness that they will not reveal his or her identity or involvement in order to get information, they should keep their promise or face the ordinary consequences of violating the assurance they have given,” the Ontario Appeal Court said in its unanimous decision. “Simply put: A citizen in Ms. Stack’s situation should be able to rely upon what the police tell her.”The case arose when Stack, then of Whitby, went to police to tell them that a teenaged neighbour had broken into another neighbour’s home and stolen some guns, which he took to school and used to threaten other students.Article Continued BelowIn persuading her to provide the information, an officer promised to keep her identity secret but, without telling her, videotaped their interview at a police station. At the end of the interview, court records show, an officer told Stack, “This is between you and I. That stuff does not get disclosed.”Nevertheless, police gave the video to lawyers for two brothers charged criminally in the case, unleashing a torrent of threatening and harassing conduct by the parents of the accused, court documents show.Among other things, the boys’ father drove his truck at Stack, forcing her to jump out of the way. He also told Stack’s husband that he intended to pay her back for having gone to the police, and subjected them to ongoing and ultimately unbearable harassment about which police did little, court heard. Stack, evidence shows, felt hopeless, depressed, anxious and fearful as a result.

