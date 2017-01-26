5 reasons Trumps border wall will be nowhere near as easy to build as he makes it sound

Donald Trump’s executive order to start building his promised Mexican border wall leaves unclear most the details on just how the U.S. president will pull off the monumental challenge. Here are five on-the-ground reasons why the task will be more difficult than it seems.The terrain along much of the U.S.-Mexico border is very rough, like here, near Tijuana, Mexico. (MARIO VAZQUEZ) 1. The terrain is very rough in some areasThe nearly 3,200-kilometre U.S.-Mexico border features a variety of climates, vegetation and terrain. Most of the current border fence exists west of El Paso, Texas, where the border switches from relatively straight lines to the winding path of the Rio Grande.Article Continued BelowOn its way to the Gulf of Mexico, the river cuts through the mountains of Big Bend National Park and rests in reservoirs including near Amistad Dam. Both present clear challenges to wall builders.Byron Hedges, a local who has fished in the Amistad Dam, said he thought the topography would make construction difficult. He said, “If Donald Trump went and flew the whole border, just in Texas, he would realize it’s infeasible. It’s too rough of country.”A cotton farmer drives his truck along the U.S.-Mexico border fence that passes through his property in Brownsville, Texas, in this Sept. 6, 2012, file photo. (Eric Gay) 2. Unlike the Western border states, most of Texas is privately ownedA significant amount of border land in Arizona and New Mexico is owned by the federal government. But most Texas land is privately owned, thanks to its terms of entry into the Union centuries ago.