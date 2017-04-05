$5B housing pledge aims to help most vulnerable

Canadians struggling with mental health and addiction issues and fleeing domestic violence can expect more help finding and keeping a home, through a new $5 billion federal housing fund. “Housing is the cornerstone of building sustainable, inclusive communities in a strong Canadian economy where all Canadians can prosper and thrive,’ said Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, prior to the announcement of the new fund at Ryerson University on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, for too many Canadians, a safe and decent home is simply not affordable, for too many Canadians the only home they can afford has a leaky roof, or crumbling stairwell or the stink of mould,” he said. The $5 billion National Housing Fund is one of several measures Duclos said can be expected as part of the forthcoming National Housing Strategy. Duclos did not provide details on how the fund would be used, but said the focus would be on supporting the most vulnerable Canadians, which in addition to people struggling with mental health, addictions and domestic abuse also includes seniors, persons with disabilities and veterans.Article Continued BelowOntario Housing Minister Chris Ballard and Mayor John Tory also attended the announcement and reaffirmed the need for all levels of government to work together to eliminate homelessness and address what is commonly described as a national housing crisis. Tory, during his remarks, spoke to the unique issues facing Toronto, particularly when it comes to social housing. In Toronto, the waitlist for social housing has topped 180,000 people and community housing stock requires $2.6 billion in repairs, over the next decade.