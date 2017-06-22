600 buildings in England have cladding similar to Grenfell Tower, Downing Street says

LONDON –British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office says that around 600 buildings in England have cladding similar to the type blamed for the quick spread of flames in the London high-rise disaster.Councils in England made the estimate as authorities desperately try to get a grip on the scale of the issue facing local authorities following the blaze at Grenfell Tower that killed at least 79 people on June 14.The cladding on the building has been singled out for scrutiny because the blaze engulfed the building in less than an hour. That has surprised fire officials, who have wondered aloud how a 24-story building could become an inferno so quickly.May has also announced that the investigation into whether the tower met fire safety regulations will be published in the next 48 hours.Anti-government protesters highlighting issues including the Grenfell Tower fire marched on parliament from west London after Queen Elizabeth II formally opened parliament and announced the British government's legislative programme. (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP / GETTY IMAGES) Article Continued Below“Shortly before I came to the chamber, I was informed that a number of these tests have come back as combustible,” she said. “The relevant local authorities and local fire services have been informed, and, as I speak, they are taking all possible steps to ensure buildings are safe and to inform affected residents.”Britain’s opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn, called for urgent checks on around 4,000 buildings as Britain comes to grips with the potential ramifications of the disaster.“At least 79 people are dead — it is both a tragedy and an outrage because every single one of those deaths could and should have been avoided,” Corbyn said.May has apologized for mistakes made in dealing with the aftermath of Grenfell Tower tragedy and promised that “no stone will be left unturned” in the inquiry.