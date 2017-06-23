761 CAMH patients still waiting for trans surgery referrals

The first of March last year read like a victory for transgender Ontarians. Across the province, over 800 primary care physicians and nurse practitioners were granted the ability to assess patients for gender-confirmation surgery. The provincial change released a burden on Toronto’s Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, formerly the only site able to complete medical referrals. Their wait list had skyrocketed to 1,516 patients. So why — over a year later — are there still 761 patients on the list? Inside the halls of CAMH, Adult Gender Identity Clinic psychiatrist Dr. Chris McIntosh spoke to The Star on Tuesday, immediately following a lunch meeting about recruiting a new psychiatrist. Though part of a $2 million sum the Ontario Ministry of Health’s slotted last year to clear the referral bottleneck went to hiring two social workers and a psychologist at CAMH, the clinic needs more physicians. Article Continued Below“We’re just trying to get some more folks to come and help us out,” McIntosh said. Despite all the changes over the last year — including an announcement on Thursday from Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins on genital procedures being expanded into Ontario — access to gender confirmation surgery is still a tangled process. “Our role in a new system can be about doing the assessment for folks that might be more complicated from a mental health perspective,” McIntosh said. While any healthcare professional trained in the World Professional Association for Transgender Health assessment criteria is now able to handle gender-confirmation surgery referrals, complicated — and often time-consuming — cases are still being funneled back to CAMH.