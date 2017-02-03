8 years later his family is still asking the same question: how can we free Saeed Malekpour?

For eight long and often desperate years, Saeed Malekpour has been locked in the dungeonlike cells of Iran’s Evin Prison, condemned for crimes he did not commit.The 41-year-old Canadian resident has seen others come and go. Some have been granted “furloughs” from prison to rejoin relatives and seek medical attention. Other prisoners have been pardoned or had their sentences cut.But all of Malekpour’s pleas have been rejected under the direction of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards, the enforcers of the clerical regime. They are in charge of an expanding campaign to clamp down on use of the Internet and social media. The arrest of Malekpour — an engineer and web designer — aimed to make an example of him through accusations that he worked for “foreign powers” to undermine the clerical regime by masterminding an online pornography network: charges that even the Iranian courts could not substantiate.“Saeed and his lawyer requested a furlough but the prosecutor would not agree,” said his sister Maryam Malekpour, who will speak out for him at an event at the University of Toronto on Feb. 3. “Now both the prosecutor and the prison warden have agreed, but the Revolutionary Guards are opposed,” she said.Article Continued BelowShe will join a group of high-profile advocates who are launching a campaign to ramp up pressure to free Malekpour — and urge the Canadian government to use its leverage to demand his release.It is a crucial year for Iran’s international relations, including an upcoming presidential election, a struggle over the nuclear deal that eased crippling sanctions, and negotiations to restore diplomatic ties with Ottawa.Speakers will include former political prisoners Homa Hoodfar and Malekpour’s former cellmate Mostafa Azizi, who have spoken little about their ordeals until now.