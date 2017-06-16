90 arrested in Driftwood Crips investigation

Toronto police now have 90 people in custody and expect to arrest 35 more after conducting dozens of raids targeting a gang called the Driftwood Crips.The gang’s main operation is drug trafficking and the arrests led to the seizures of 193 fentanyl patches, with a street value of $38,000, and 194 fentanyl pills, valued at about $15,000, Insp. Peter Moreira told a news conference Friday.“Fentanyl is a rising problem within this province and country, and this is a significant seizure,” said Moeira.The investigation was also the first of its kind to offer social services to those arrested.Moreira said the integrated gun and gang task force has partnered up with external social service agencies to offer those charged with a chance to “seek help.” Article Continued BelowHe said this was a unique approach to the investigation, and that task force will be continuing to work with social services to develop strategies to prevent young peoples’ involvement in crime. “We started the conversation with young people and I think that’s one of the more important things with our success,” he said.Of the 90 arrests, 41 were from Toronto. Moreira said he expects there will be 35 more arrests and that there are still more outstanding investigations.