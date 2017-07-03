Toronto’s relationship with its waterfront has never been an easy one. City hall’s attitude to the land along the edge of Lake Ontario has ranged from indifference to outright hostility.Little wonder then that efforts to revitalize the waterfront have been led by the provincial and federal governments. Since they and the city created Waterfront Toronto in 2001, the tripartite agency has often had to fight civic officials to fulfil its mandate. From David Miller to John Tory, Toronto mayors have had trouble grasping the importance of the waterfront to the future of the city. Their behaviour has made it clear they have no clue that the waterfront is where this hapless burg will finally enter the 21st century. So when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne joined Mayor Tory last week to announce $1.25 billion in new funding for Waterfront Toronto to flood-proof the Port Lands, they confirmed city hall’s role as a paying spectator at its own history. Clearly, they realize Toronto is too important to be left to the municipal government.Toronto’s confusion is revealed by the contradiction between Tory’s commitment both to enlarge the east end of the Gardiner Expressway and contribute $400 million to the Port Lands. If waterfront revitalization is worth so much, why keep an aging expressway that blocks access to the lake for the benefit of a handful of drivers?Article Continued BelowCouncil’s fixation on traffic has also led it to resist such harbingers of urban maturity as cycling and pedestrianism. To its tired eyes, the Port Lands is little more than an industrial wasteland. This came clear when, at the very moment the $1.25 billion was announced, Etobicoke councillor Mark Grimes declared that he and the city had found “a potential relocation site” for a much detested concrete plant in Mimico. That site? The Port Lands.How does this align with a scheme that would see a mixed-use community with parks, public transit and a renaturalized mouth of the Don River? As well as economic spinoffs amounting to billions, the reimagined Port Lands will basically add a second downtown-sized neighbourhood to the city. The new funding will go toward remaking the landscape to allow water from the Don to flow directly into the lake and thus avoid flooding. The Keating Channel will remain, but a river will run through the proposed community to handle the run-off when necessary.Given the new reality of seemingly permanent rain, urban flooding and high water levels, the need for Port Lands remediation is more urgent than ever. Again, this doesn’t quite jive with Official Toronto’s reluctance to deal with climate change meaningfully. Just weeks ago, Tory told his executive committee to refuse a dedicated levy that would have helped cover the costs of stormwater management and basement flooding protection.