A dark, Donald Trump-shaped shadow is looming over Thursdays U.K. election

LONDON—She is a steely, tight-lipped daughter of a vicar who said on British television this week that the naughtiest thing she has ever done is “run through fields of wheat.” He is a thrice-married real estate mogul who busted the rules of American political decorum.A match made in heaven it is not.However, Theresa May, the Conservative prime minister, and Donald Trump, the Republican U.S. president, have been thrust together on the world stage. It is not a partnership that charms British voters, even as they recognize the importance of their country’s association with the colony-turned-superpower that helped bring peace to Europe after 1945.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald TrumpThe difficulty is that this superpower is now led by a president viewed by 64 per cent of British adults as a threat to international stability, according to a Guardian poll. This suggests that not even domestic politics, separated from Trump by a vast ocean, can escape the shrapnel of his chaotic presidency.Article Continued BelowVoters go to the ballot box Thursday to decide whether to strengthen May’s majority, mere days after a terrorist attack in the capital raised fresh questions about the Conservative’s record — and her willingness to distance herself from the American president. Trump used the attack to stoke fear and reopen a quarrel with the Muslim mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.The Tory leader’s polling dominance has slipped in recent days, and while her ties to Trump are unlikely to dictate how people vote, they could compound other doubts about her leadership and credibility, political scientists and pollsters said. Numbers have been volatile going into the campaign’s final days, with one poll giving May only a one-point lead. Others still show a more yawning gap between May and her principal opponent, Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn.In focus groups over the past six weeks, swing voters have raised the issue of “May’s cosying up to Trump” without being asked, said James Morris, a British pollster who used to work for the Labour party. What disturbs them most is not his ideology or policies but his reputation as “a dangerous joke,” Morris said, and the sense that May is “aligned with someone who looks flaky and useless.” As her counterparts in Germany and France distance themselves from Trump, the unmistakable impression is that the British premier is his closest Western European partner.