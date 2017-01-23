A day after 500k march in Washington, 500 women learn how to run for office

WASHINGTON — The day after the Women’s March brought half a million people to Washington, 500 women from across the country spent Sunday learning how to run for office.The candidate training held by EMILY’s List, the largest Democratic women’s group in the country, focused on overcoming the “intimidation factor” when navigating political campaigning, especially for women of colour. It was the group’s largest training event.“We still have ceilings to break, even inside our Democratic Party,” said Muthoni Wambu Kraal, senior director of state engagement and development at EMILY’s List.Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told the women about breaking through as the first Indian-American woman in the House of Representatives.“As a woman of colour in particular, barriers are high. They’re very high,” she said, encouraging women to pursue their point of view in elected office.Article Continued Below“It’s important, not only because of the colour of our skin or anything like that, (but) because of the experience that we bring in from our different perspectives,” she said. “Don’t think that because you’re not connected to the wealthiest people in the world that you can’t run for office.”The Women’s March drew millions of protesters in cities across the country and the world, rallying against President Donald Trump’s agenda and for a range of progressive causes.After the training — during which they chanted “Fired up! Ready to run!” one of former president Barack Obama’s campaign slogans — many women said Trump’s election had energized them to pursue leadership positions.