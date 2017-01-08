A day at the beach in January with Torontos winter swimmers

It was a beautiful sunny Sunday afternoon on the beaches of Etobicoke as a group of swimmers stripped down and waded into the glistening waters of Lake Ontario. It was -9C degrees outside, but felt more like -20C with the wind chill.You could see puffs of clouded breath as swimmers giddily submerged themselves into the frigid lake next to a confused flock of lingering Canada geese floating near ice-capped rocks. Those on their way out of the water exited, euphoric, but with rouge-tinted skin coloured from the cold. No, they said, it wasn’t too chilly out for a dip — this was just a regular weekend meet up for Toronto’s Winter Swimming Club.The group meets every Sunday at noon at Humber Bay Park West, and usually draws a crowd of almost 20 swimmers. They say swimming in the cold acts as an energizing immunity boost that they believe can shoo away impending winter-weather induced cold and flu symptoms. Article Continued BelowThe outdoor pot-luck style picnic — a weekly tradition — that followed the swim featured a smorgasbord of mostly Eastern European dishes, including borscht and bread. The steaming hot lunch was chased with thermoses filled with hot tea, and a couple celebratory hits of cognac. One member of the club was celebrating his 84th birthday. Despite spending over an hour outside in sub-zero temperatures after swimming, not a soul seemed cold. Yaroslaw Polowianiuk said the club has been around for two decades, and that anyone is welcome to join them. Despite having years of experience as an outdoor winter swimmer, he said no preparation is needed for newcomers who want to participate, just “strong will.” Eygeniya Kekhter, a relatively new member of the club, said she loves the surge-like feeling when circulation jets back through her body after a cold swim. She said she can’t stop smiling throughout the day after she’s gone for a winter dip.

