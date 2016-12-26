A display of humanity in sock drive for troubled First Nation

When you think about the needs of the people of the Pikangikum First Nation, many things come to mind.A pair of socks might not be the first among them.The community needs a stable power supply, particularly to endure the harsh northern Ontario winters. That would be a good start. The 2,700 indigenous people who call Pikangikum home have been waiting ages for a new water system for sanitation and drinking water. Despite a decade of promises made and delayed by the federal government, they currently have to use an outdoor pumping station for drinking water.And access to better health services and crisis counselling might be welcomed, particularly among those touched by the deaths of several young people who have taken their lives since the fall.Article Continued BelowBut, yes, Pikangikum also needs socks. And this winter, thanks to a young Whitby couple resident in the community for several months — and an Oshawa woman who was inspired by them — they’ll be getting about 2,000 pairs.The couple is Jordan Doner, a science teacher at the Eenchokay Birchstick School, and his wife, Rachel. They moved to Pikangikum in August after he was hired on a contract to teach at the community’s new school, built after the old school was destroyed in a 2007 fire. The Doners say they have been thrilled by their experience thus far — by the warmth and generosity of the local population — even though the hardships of life on a northern reserve are everywhere.

