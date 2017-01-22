A first in Alberta, union says new deal includes right to domestic violence leave

EDMONTON—A union in Alberta has negotiated domestic violence leave for members who work at a long-term care facility.The United Steelworkers says the agreement means Rivercrest Care Centre workers who are victims of domestic violence can take paid leave for legal, medical and counselling appointments without fear of losing their jobs.Ray White, president of Local 1-207, said the contract language is a first for the union in Alberta and it plans to table similar proposals with other employers.“The stigma attached to domestic violence is bad enough without having to go to your employer hat in hand begging for time off,” he said.“We have it on three other contract tables right now and, as they become available, we will be putting the proposal forward at every place we bargain.”Article Continued BelowBlair Halliday, chief operating officer of Qualicare Health Services Corp., said he was initially surprised when the union tabled the proposal for workers at the Fort Saskatchewan nursing home.But after learning more about domestic violence, the company decided it was the right thing to do for the employees, who are mainly women.Halliday said the benefits outweigh the cost, even in Alberta’s tough economy.