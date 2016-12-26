A gift from King William IV to the people of Mississauga

Smack in the middle of Mississauga, just north of its shimmering new skyline, sits 200 acres of fenced-in, desolate land entrusted to the local education system in 1833 by King William IV of England.Almost two centuries later, after developers and golf course planners and former mayor Hazel McCallion tried unsuccessfully to get their hands on it, the Peel District School Board and the city are about to launch a historic project — Mississauga’s very own Central Park. But don’t call it a park, it’s an urban farm.“I was looking at the land around there and asked some people, ‘what’s this farm?’,” recalls Mississauga Councillor George Carlson, reminiscing about his election as a school trustee in 1985, when he first heard about the massive tract of land owned by the board. “I got some vague answers about 200 acres that we owned and it was given to us by the king.”At the time, Carlson says much of the area surrounding what is known as Britannia Farm, was also agricultural land, as Mississauga was at the epoch of its transformation from a collection of rural townships into Canada’s sixth largest city.Britannia Farm will be a new 200 acre green space in the heart of Mississauga. (Microsoft Office User) Article Continued Below“If it hadn’t been for old King William the Fourth — I don’t know how visionary he was — but there’s an override on that property for educational use for the children, and that particular codicil has probably protected that land from a hundred bad ideas over the years.”On Dec. 12, after the fortuitous congregation of three key players, the school board took a vote, adopting a master plan for the site. It features 168 acres for agricultural and environmental programming, an educational urban farm, trails, wetlands, forest areas, a sugar bush where maple syrup will be made, observation centres overlooking acres of conservation land and 32 acres in the south-east corner for a mixed-use development that will finance the rest of the project.“I was first elected to the (school) board in 1988,” says PDSB chair Janet McDougald. She joined Carlson and Carolyn Parrish, who was chair of the board at the time. Carlson, who now sits on Mississauga city council, is chair of the planning committee. Parrish is now the city councillor for the ward, and McDougald heads up the school board’s trustees.Britannia Farm will be a new 200 acre green space in the heart of Mississauga. Together, the three of them decided, it’s time to finally put King William’s entrusted lands to use for the people of Mississauga. Shortly after the board vote, the plan was presented to city council and was received with widespread excitement.

