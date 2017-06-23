A hard NDP shift to the left in the Corbyn, Sanders era: Harper

One thing for certain, we know they all promise to be bold.“I have put together a bold plan,” says Guy Caron.“I have a bold and unapologetic . . . social democratic vision,” says Jagmeet Singh.Peter Julian is also “bold and unapologetic,” in his social democratic platform.“We must be bold and progressive,” says Niki Ashton.Article Continued BelowCharlie Angus sounded bold, although he broke from the bold-fest by choosing other words.These are your five candidates for leader of the federal NDP and they made something of a stealth visit to downtown Toronto Thursday night, offering their progressive pedigrees at an all-candidates debate sponsored by the United Steelworkers.Four federal MPs, from British Columbia (Julian), northern Manitoba (Ashton), northern Ontario (Angus), Quebec (Caron) and a wild card from Ontario provincial ranks (Singh).