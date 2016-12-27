A look back at Canadian animals that made headlines in 2016

Animals seem to slither their way into the news every year. And 2016 saw numerous animals become the centrepiece of high-profile court proceedings and political hot potatoes.Here are some of this year’s Canadian animal newsmakers:High Park capybaras When the lost capybaras returned to their pen at the High Park Zoo, one seemed reasonably happy, while the other seemed preoccupied with finding a hole in the fence and embarking on another adventure. (Keith Beaty/Toronto STAR) Two large rodents escaped a downtown Toronto zoo last May and remained at large for weeks in a giant park. High Park Zoo staff dubbed the animals, just six months old, Bonnie and Clyde. The daring escape led to dozens of sightings. Animal detectives flocked to the park to try to find the critters. Zoo staff laid traps with food near the park’s waterways since, they explained, capybaras like to hide in the water with just their noses above the surface — and that’s where they liked to mate. One was eventually caught June 12 and the other remained free until June 28. The hunt for Bonnie and Clyde reportedly cost the city $15,000.Article Continued BelowAnimal HouseYasmin Nakhuda met her new monkey Caesar at the annual party she throws for her supporters. (Fred Thornhill/ the canadian press) In August, the Ikea monkey’s former owner, Yasmin Nakhuda, threw an annual party for her supporters where she met her two new monkeys, Caesar and Diva — the latest additions to her growing menagerie. Guests roamed Nakhuda’s sprawling property in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., watching burlesque dancers, sipping wine and snapping photographs of the other animals: two miniature donkeys, a wallaroo named Wall-E, a few alpacas groomed like best-in-show poodles, two tiny marmosets, two ferrets and a skittish black-and-white fox.Nakhuda moved there in 2014 after losing her “son” Darwin, a Japanese macaque that escaped from her car and wandered into an Ikea store. Images of the tiny monkey wearing a beige shearling coat triggered a social media frenzy and a legal battle that Nakhuda eventually lost to an animal sanctuary where Darwin now lives.New Brunswick python

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx