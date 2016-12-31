A look back on 2016, Torontos year of living stupidly: DiManno

It was another year of living stupidly.An annus non gratis that should be kicked in the gluteus maximus.Crime and punishment and punishment that didn’t fit the crime. Cops and crooks and cops that were crooks. Felonies committed on video and felonies committed with video in washroom stalls and changing rooms — do-it-yourself porn starring the unaware.We had sex on the brain and sex online — hacked.Uber wars, the war on cars, gender wars, gender-pronoun wars and political correctness that took humour hostage.Article Continued BelowAnd the war on Raccoon Nation, of course. (They’re winning.)Pols were their usual mendacious selves, institutions swaddled in bureaucracy, officialdom suffused with beadledom and beadle-dumber.Not a year that made anyone proud, those of us who survived it and too many didn’t — 69 homicides in the city as of this writing, a 24.1-per-cent bump-off bump over 2015.

