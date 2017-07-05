A lot of Americans got very angry at NPR for tweeting propaganda. It was the Declaration of Independence

For about 20 minutes Tuesday, NPR travelled back to 1776.To echo its 29-year on-air tradition, the public radio network’s main Twitter account tweeted out the Declaration of Independence, line by line.There — in 113 consecutive posts, in 140-character increments — was the text of the treasured founding document of the United States, from its soaring opening to its searing indictments of King George III’s “absolute tyranny” to its very last signature.Who could have taken issue with such a patriotic exercise, done in honor of the nation’s birthday?Quite a few people, it turned out.Article Continued BelowPerhaps it was the Founding Fathers’ capitalization of random words or the sentence fragments into which some of the Declaration’s most recognizable lines were broken. But plenty of Twitter users reacted angrily to the thread, accusing NPR of spamming them — or, worse, trying to push an agenda.“Seriously, this is the dumbest idea I have ever seen on twitter,” a Twitter user named Darren Mills said after NPR had only gotten as far as the Declaration’s dateline. “Literally no one is going to read 5000 tweets about this trash.”One user wondered if NPR’s social-media accounts had been hacked, and the network lost at least one follower who called the tweets “spam.”