A majority of Canadians dislike the U.S. for the first time in 35 years, likely much longer

WASHINGTON—A deep national revulsion toward President Donald Trump has sent Canadians’ opinions of the United States plummeting to a level of antipathy never before seen in the 35 years a pollster has been asking.A major Pew Research survey released on Monday found that just 43 per cent of Canadians hold a favourable view of the U.S., 51 per cent an unfavourable view. That is a steep decline since last year, the final year of Democrat Barack Obama’s presidency, when Pew found 65 per cent of Canadians favourably disposed to the U.S. And it is lower than even the low point of the unpopular presidency of Republican George W. Bush, when 55 per cent of Canadians were favourable. At no time since at least the early 1980s, and likely much earlier, has a majority of Canadians held a negative view of our neighbour and ally.“Maybe it was pretty bad in 1812,” joked Environics Institute executive director Keith Neuman, “but there’s no data for that.”Article Continued BelowThe rise of Trump has almost certainly caused the precipitous fall. Under Obama last year, 83 per cent of Canadians had confidence in the president to do the right thing in world affairs. Under Trump this year, it is a mere 22 per cent.Perceptions of the U.S. have worsened dramatically on every continent since Trump’s election. Only in Russia has there been a significant improvement — 26 percentage points.Pew has never found Canadians so displeased with the U.S. since it launched the survey in 2002. A recent Environicssurvey found a similarly historic result: 53 per cent of Canadians were unfavourable, the first majority disapproval since the firm started polling the issue in 1982.