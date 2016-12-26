A miracle Syrian survived journey before surgery at St. Michaels Hospital

Muhammed Harrat had a ticking bomb in his body. Doctors said the Syrian man was going to have a heart attack at any moment with blockages in three major arteries.In fact, the state of his heart was so bad that he was admitted for emergency quadruple bypass surgery at St. Mike’s Hospital when he went in for a routine checkup after he and his family were resettled in Toronto in September through a sponsorship by the Canadian government.Although he is Muslim and does not celebrate Christmas, Harrat said he has plenty to be grateful for this holiday season after he was given a new lease on life with a five-hour operation recently by heart surgeon Dr. Bobby Yanagawa. “Thank the doctor very much for saving my life. My heart felt like a 14-year-old again,” Harrat, a teacher of the Qur’an, said through an interpreter during a visit at the hospital in December. Yanagawa said it was a “miracle” that Harrat had not had a heart attack during the gruelling transit to Canada from Turkey, where he and his family had remained for three years after fleeing their home in Aleppo in 2013.Article Continued Below“This man has had daily pain with critical coronary artery disease for several months while in transit, trying to find refuge,” Yanagawa said. “Canadians have done a lot to help the Syrians. We have hundreds of volunteers helping them with their language and get jobs, but we also do world class, high-end heart surgeries and they are treated here just like any other Canadian.”Yanagawa believes Harrat was predisposed to coronary disease due to his genetic history, diabetes and being a former smoker and cancer survivor, and that the uprooting by the war and separation of his family — his two sons, who are 29 and 30, are in refuge in Dubai — had taken a toll on him.

