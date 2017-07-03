A photographers love letter to Canada in 13 pictures from across the country

The main problem with taking close-up pictures of fuzzy little polar bear cubs is the ferociously protective mother that’s almost inevitably nearby.What made it even more perilous for photographer George Fischer was that each time the mother of these particular cubs would charge, his guide would gun the snowmobile — almost sending the shooter lurching onto the Hudson Bay ice and into the chasing bear’s path.MANITOBA: Hudson Bay, seen from Churchill. From Canada: 150 Panoramas, photos by George Fischer. (George Fischer) “It was a crazy story. She charged me about three or four times … and those guys, they’re fast,” Fischer, 63, recalls of the shoot three years ago.“Every time we were within 50 feet of the cubs, she would charge us. And within seconds (she was) like 10 feet away from the back of the sled.Article Continued Below“And I never knew when the driver would gun his snowmobile and I almost fell out every single time, which would have been nasty.”British Columbia: Killer whale in Juan Perez Sound, Haida Gwaii. From Canada: 150 Panoramas, photos by George Fischer. (GEORGE FISCHER) Still, Fischer persevered, and the picture of the cubs is included in his new book Canada: 150 Panoramas.The Star recently spoke with Fischer, who has published some 15 books of Canadian landscape photos over the last three decades. The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.ALBERTA: Moraine Lake and the Valley of the Ten Peaks, Banff National Park. From Canada: 150 Panoramas, photos by George Fischer. (George Fischer) You include cityscapes of Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax in the book. And a large majority of Canadians now live in those cities and other urban centres. Do you think most people in this country still identify with the rural and wilderness areas you concentrate the bulk of your work on?