A refugee with pastry skills helps preserve jobs in Nova Scotia

CHESTER, N.S.—As Ruwad Al Badin deftly prepares Christmas gingerbread men, his employer in southwestern Nova Scotia looks on approvingly, knowing the skilled Syrian refugee is supporting a family, while also helping keep workers employed at the once struggling bakery.“It’s very critical to have him here,” said Laura Mulrooney, owner of Julien’s Bakery. “It is a skill. It’s about the temperature, the dough, the machinery, the butter. He knew what to do. We didn’t have to teach him much.”Before Al Badin’s arrival several months ago, the bakery’s production of artisan pastries had fallen off, and layoffs were a possibility.“We’ve been able to stay on track with Ruwad here,” Mulrooney said in a recent interview. “In January, we’ll get back to where we were (in production).”Since late 2015, more than 20,000 government-assisted refugees and 13,500 privately sponsored refugees have arrived in Canada. A year later, some of them are reaching the end of their financial support from governments and private sponsors.Article Continued BelowWhile the precise number on the number of employed Syrian refugees are not yet available, a spokeswoman for Immigration Canada said a survey has indicated 50 per cent of privately assisted refugees and 10 per cent of government-assisted refugees had employment income during their first year.As for Al Badin, he serves as a good example of how entrepreneurs in Canada can benefit from refugees, says Gail Kelly, a member of the Bay Refugee Group, which sponsored the baker.However, Kelly says she’s also worried about 38-year-old Ziad Zeina, another Syrian refugee she’s helping. Zeina, a married father of four, lost his job as a tile layer because he can’t speak English.

