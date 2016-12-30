A Rough Year For Book Lovers Too: Famous Authors Who Died In 2016

The year 2016 was a hard year for celebrity deaths, but the world also lost a number of incredible authors who died over the past year. From beloved children’s authors to prize-winning novelists, here is a list of famous authors we said goodbye to in 2016. Nobel Peace Prize-winning author Elie Weisel, who told the story of his Holocaust internment in his autobiographical novel “Night,” died in July 2 at age 87. #BUin2016 also saw the loss of our beloved Elie Wiesel and we reflected thoughtfully on his legacy. His archives: https://t.co/VV6eFbdq4g pic.twitter.com/fXy6vwhBsg — Boston University (@BU_Tweets) December 28, 2016 Weisel’s wise words about injustice inspired millions. Weisel, who once said, “the opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference,” said that there may be times when we are powerless to prevent injustice, “but there must never be a time when we fail to protest.” “Always take sides. “Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.” – Elie Wiesel — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) December 20, 2016 The world also lost beloved author Harper Lee in 2016. The American novelist won a Pulitzer Prize for her debut novel, “To Kill A Mockingbird,” which would go on to become one of the most loved novels of all time and continues to be taught in schools throughout the country. The most important moment in books of 2016: The death of Harper Lee: It was as if Scout herself had died. Of… https://t.co/o01LTMFOhE pic.twitter.com/3BqSvCOK8c — Los Angeles Best Of (@LosAngelesBests) December 15, 2016 “Tuck Everlasting” author, Natalie Babbitt, died in November at 84. Babbitt wrote many children’s novels but “Tuck Everlasting” was her most popular one and was published in 27 countries. Natalie Babbitt, the author of beloved children’s novel Tuck Everlasting, died on Monday. She was 84 years old. #RIP https://t.co/DyUAhoLEqh pic.twitter.com/vKF5vBYOng — Omaha Public Library (@OmahaLibrary) November 12, 2016 The Guardian praised Babbitt Babbitt, for having “a great respect for children’s intelligence as readers,” never patronizing or moralizing to her readers but instead raising interesting questions for them to think through on her own. “You don’t have to live forever, you just have to live.”

— Natalie Babbitt, Tuck Everlasting — Book Nerd (@booknerdfession) November 24, 2016 British novelist Richard Adams, who became one of the world’s best-selling authors with his first book, “Watership Down,” died in December at 96. The New York Times called his first and most famous book “a tale of rabbits whose adventures in a pastoral realm of epic perils explored Homeric themes of exile, courage and survival.” Watership Down author Richard Adams dies aged 96 https://t.co/NkgDg0uPDM pic.twitter.com/zSiTvtsutf — goodreads (@goodreads) December 27, 2016 The book, which was originally rejected and met with lukewarm reviews, eventually became Penguin’s all-time best selling book and required reading in high school English classes across America. It also became one of the best-selling books of the century, with an estimated 50 million copies in print in 18 languages around the world. Another important author we lost to 2016 was Gloria Naylor. She was best known for her book, “The Women of Brewster Place,” which was adapted to a film starring Oprah Winfried. ICYMI: A Tribute To Gloria Naylor: Teacher Of Black Feminism by @kamifletcher36 https://t.co/KjLBcoJraY pic.twitter.com/8F3rV07Ld2 — AAIHS (@AAIHS) November 27, 2016 Naylor was awarded a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in 1985 and a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1988. She earned her master’s degree in African-American Studies from Yale and taught writing at a number of universities, including New York University and Cornell. Today in 1989, writer Gloria Naylor wins the “Lillian Smith Award” for her “Mama Day.” A look back at her legacy: https://t.co/wZPlM7tS6M pic.twitter.com/A93JQqeuoZ — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) November 17, 2016 Naylor died of a heart attack in September, according to Huffington Post. She was 66 years old. It’s difficult for me to put into words what Gloria Naylor’s work has meant to my life as a black woman writer. — Cole Lavalais (@Colelavalais) October 3, 2016 We lost Gloria Naylor, a brilliant storyteller and healer. Her books were black womanhood on full display. May you rest in paradise… — Tiffany Gill (@IAmTiffanyGill) October 3, 2016 W.P. Kinsella, whose book became the well-loved movie, “Field of Dreams,” also died in September. W.P. Kinsella, whose novel became ‘Field of Dreams,’ dies https://t.co/8Snyfx0t8J via @usatoday — Ingrid Larsson (@IngridKLarsson) September 26, 2016 Kinsella said he wrote the novel “Shoeless Joe,” which would become the iconic movie “Field of Dreams,” while attending a writers’ workshop in northeast Iowa during the summer of 1988. USA Today reported that he said he was inspired to write the book because of two words: “colossal boredom.” He was 81. 2016 saw the deaths of many other authors of books that became award-winning movies. Jim Harrison, who wrote “Legends of the Fall,” died in December at age 78. Harrison was a prolific author of fiction, reviews, essays, poetry and even writings about food. Legends of the Fall author and screenwriter Jim Harrison dies at 78 https://t.co/OfmFkINxLO — Vatonia Boone (@vatoniaboone) December 5, 2016 Italian philosopher Umberto Echo, whose book “The Name of the Rose” was also turned into a movie, also died this year. He was 84. “I began writing in March of 1978, prodded by a seminal idea: I felt like poisoning a monk.”

— Umberto Eco, on The Name of the Rose — . (@twixtp) December 9, 2016 Another author who gave us great movies was Pat Conroy, who wrote “The Prince of Tides” and “The Great Santini,” among many other books. Pat Conroy Dead: ‘The Prince of Tides’ Author Was 70 https://t.co/K1JfLO3yR3 via @Variety #ShowBiz #RIP — Steven Ramirez (@byStevenRamirez) March 7, 2016 The best-selling author died at 70 years old after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Rest in peace Pat Conroy! My all time favorite author. When I met you, you signed my book, “For the love of books.” Always. — Sophie Gorrin (@rosytulips) March 5, 2016 Every few weeks I get remember that Pat Conroy is dead, and I am gutted all over again. — Brandon Taylor (@brandonrambles) September 9, 2016 It is also worth noting that while the world is mourning the death of Carrie Fisher as an actress, she was also a wonderful author. Her first book, “Postcards From the Edge,” became a hit movie that New York Magazine called a “perfect mother-daughter opus.” Postcards from the edge 1990

The true story of a mother and a daughter#CarrieFisher #DebbieReynolds pic.twitter.com/DjrsRlwlm5 — suffragettecinema (@suffragettecine) December 29, 2016 Carrie Fisher’s Postcards From the Edge was the first book I ever read about mental health. It is raw and brilliant and funny and inspiring. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) December 27, 2016 Lastly, beloved children’s author Anna Dewdney also died in 2016, at only 50 years old. Llama Llama Misses Mama

It’s with sadness that we share the passing of Llama Llama author Anna Dewdney’s untimely… https://t.co/eYhJV8apjf — Lafayette Library (@LPLNewsEvents) September 27, 2016 Dewdney, who succumbed to brain cancer, wrote and illustrated many children’s books, though she was perhaps best known for her sweet “Llama Llama” books. In her memorial notice, Dewdney asked well-wishers in lieu of flowers, if they would read to a child in her memory. [Featured Image by Rob Carr/AP Images]

