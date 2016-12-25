A side of miracles at Scott Missions Christmas feast

Julian Jordan is doing everything he can to make this holiday season a turning point for himself.He started his Christmas Day by heading to the Scott Mission at College Street and Spadina Avenue for the organization’s annual Christmas meal. For Jordan, 29, it was his first time going there.“I don’t have any money right now and I’m not in a shelter,” he said. “I’m really grateful because I’ve gone hungry before and it’s not fun.”Jordan was one of more than 300 people who packed the dining hall for one of the Scott Mission’s 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. servings, featuring turkey, stuffing, potatoes, soup and dessert. “We have a wide variety of people here,” said Holly Thompson, a spokesperson for the Mission. “I saw a mother and daughter, people who are on the street, people who are seniors, just people who might not have a time or place to be with family or friends. This is their Christmas festivities and without it they might not have anything.”Article Continued BelowJulian Jordan, 29, says he is grateful for the hot meal on Christmas, and is hoping the holiday season will be a turning point for the circumstances that have brought him there for the first time. (Rick Madonik / Toronto Star) Speaking after his Christmas lunch, Jordan said he was hopeful the New Year would bring stability to his housing situation after a year of “life-changing experiences” and crashing at friends’ houses.“I’m hoping in the next month, in January, that I can finally get myself on track and focused on where I need to be,” he said. “The reason I’m in this situation really is because I have a drinking problem and even having a job and having a bunch of money is definitely a trigger for me to drink, so I’m doing a lot of work on myself, looking at the underlying reasons to why I drink.”Initiatives like the Mission’s Christmas Day meal have “helped out a lot,” said Jordan. A volunteer prepares to deliver plates of hot meals to the tables after the meals are plated in the kitchen. (Rick Madonik / Toronto Star)

