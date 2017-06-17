A soldier first: transgender veteran of Afghanistan war fights for identity

At 5-5 and 140 pounds, the soldier was “petit gars” — little boy — to 41 male Canadian Forces comrades. To their Afghan army allies, the armed woman in full combat gear was an object of unwanted flirtation.Looking back, Cpl. Vincent Lamarre now realizes his Canadian comrades were closer to the truth of what he felt he was at the time, and has since become — a man.And he’s amused by how amorously he was regarded by the Afghan National Army.“They were very surprised to see a woman do a man’s job,” Lamarre explains in an interview. “I found it funny at the beginning, but sometimes I had to make them understand I am not an object.”Lamarre was a woman when he was deployed to southern Afghanistan’s blood-soaked Panjwaii region in 2010. Every other day, he drove a truck supplying gasoline, ammunition and food down a hazardous highway, through enemy terrain.Article Continued BelowToiling within the heart of the Taliban insurgency offered Lamarre a brief respite from the emotional war that had been raging inside him since he was three years old. Here, he needed only one label: soldier.Six years later, Lamarre is nearing the end of another long, hard road: he’s changed his gender to become a man in uniform. He is prevailing with the full support of an institution that’s also grappling to accommodate transgender military personnel.The Forces have been waiting for what happened Thursday when the Senate passed Bill C-16, which makes it a crime to discriminate on the grounds of gender identity and expression. Now, military policy planners hope to update their own transgender policy for commanders and rank-and-file personnel to ensure that soldiers such as Lamarre are more readily absorbed into their ranks.