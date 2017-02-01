A tale of two cities for Stphane Dion: Paul Wells

In the end, today’s not that different from the day in 1995 when he moved to Ottawa. In the perilous hour, Stéphane Dion is packing his book bag and marching into the fray.It sure took him long enough to make up his mind. Tuesday marked three weeks to the day since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had shuffled Dion out of his job as foreign minister.Trudeau’s original goal was to offer what he hoped would seem a triple-barrelled response to a world grown briny with menace. Chrystia Freeland as foreign minister, with a mandate to tame the Trumpian beast if it can be done. John McCallum to Beijing. Dion as ambassador to Germany and to the European Union simultaneously, somehow in Berlin and Brussels at once, the world’s first quantum diplomat.McCallum leaped at the chance. Dion told Trudeau he needed a week. He took three. He comes from universities. He always did need an extension on assignments.Now at last there was a decision. McCallum rose first, thanked everyone, pointed to his wife, Nancy Lim, in the gallery. A standing ovation, one of several, ensued.Article Continued Below“The Chinese have been telling us, ‘We want a David McNaughton of our own,’” one of Trudeau’s helpers told me when McCallum’s new assignment was first made public. McNaughton is Trudeau’s ambassador to Washington. Everyone knows he has the boss’s confidence and his ear. McCallum, in theory, will, too.An academic economist before he entered politics, McCallum told the Commons he aims to improve trade relations. “It being 2017, I know that a successful trading relationship must not only pass some economist’s test,” he said.He leaned on the “it being 2017.” He meant it’s the year after 2016 swept Donald Trump into the White House, and Britain, perhaps, out of Europe. Thus, McCallum said, a trade deal “must also be demonstrably job-creating and prosperity-creating for hardworking Canadians. And it is in that spirit that I will be offering my advice on trade with China to the government.”