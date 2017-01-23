A third of cigarettes sold in Ontario are contraband, study suggests

A new study suggests nearly a third of cigarettes sold in Ontario are purchased illegally.The National Coalition Against Contraband Tobacco commissioned research that tracked the cigarette-buying habits of people in Ontario.The study found 32 per cent of respondents purchased contraband cigarettes, a figure that the coalition says is the highest in the country.They say contraband purchases are most common in northern Ontario, where more than half the respondents — 51 per cent — reported buying illegal cigarettes.They say the province needs to implement stronger enforcement measures to clamp down on the trade, which they say supports organized crime.Article Continued BelowThe online poll surveyed 1,500 adult Ontario smokers over 12 weeks ending on December 10, 2016. The polling industry’s professional body, the Marketing Research and Intelligence Association, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.The coalition said Ontario’s contraband cigarette market has remained constant for years even as other provinces have taken action to curb the problem.Coalition spokesman Gary Grant cited Quebec as the most striking example, saying legislation that gave local law enforcement agencies more power to tackle the illegal tobacco trade cut contraband cigarette purchases in half.