A tool box is stolen, and memories of my father come rushing back

There's a story that goes with the vintage green and yellow Robertson No. 1 screwdriver I no longer own.In 1966, when my father was building our home on 40 acres in Lambeth, Ont., he had an electrician named McDuff. Working on the electrical panel in the basement one morning, McDuff was holding the grip of the screwdriver and inadvertently touched a hot spot. The resulting flash from the panel had two results: it jolted the electrician back and it fried the screwdriver. McDuff was fine; the screwdriver emerged functional but with a slight bend in the centre. When my father, Tom, died in 1983, I inherited his tool kit. That well-used screwdriver remained in my tool box until it, and my Toyota Highlander, was stolen from our driveway on a recent rainy night in Etobicoke. My father was a jack of all trades — labourer, carpenter, real estate agent and singer (the latter only at home). I grew up in his shadow, hammering, building, painting — whatever he told me to do, because that's the way it was. I became a tool guy, and if you are reading this you will either get what I mean or you won't. Other than some photos, that green screwdriver with the distinctive grooved, yellow stripes and the perfectly honed square head was my last physical connection to the man I credit with teaching me some valuable life lessons."Work hard. Do your best," he would say. Tom Donovan was born in September 1923 and grew up in Lambeth, a borough of London, England. He had many brothers and sisters, some who died very young and hardly any who lived to a ripe old age. Mother Ellen was a matriarch. Father Patrick was gassed in the Great War, became a drunk, a "barrow boy" hauling produce to markets, and died when my dad was 5. Young Tom kept vigil alone overnight with the coffin.Tom Donovan as a boy in London, England, in the late 1920s.The closest approximation to a description of his upbringing in a tiny tenement was the book Angela's Ashes by Frank McCourt. All jammed into two rooms, no toilet, no running water, an icebox that ran on ice. Dropping out of school in the early grades, he showed an entrepreneurial streak. He would trundle a wheelbarrow to Fleet St. and with some friends collect tightly wound leftover newsprint, selling these chunks of compressed paper either to road builders who would tar over them, or to the local fish and chips store for meal wraps. He broke his arm twice playing football. The second time he did not tell his mother for several days because he did not want to bother her. She spotted the swelling and it was off to the hospital.When war came in 1939, Tom was at first too young to join, and took a job as a bellhop at the famed Savoy Hotel. Singing cowboy and movie star Gene Autry rode his horse into the lobby one day as a stunt. In 1941, American war correspondent Ernie Pyle had an encounter with my dad at the Savoy which Pyle immortalized in a war dispatch that, unlike the screwdriver, nobody can take away. More on that later.