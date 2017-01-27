A Trump supporter was charged with voting twice. Her lawyer says she shouldnt stand trial

A woman who was arrested after voting twice for Donald Trump — and in the process becoming a flash point in the voter fraud debate — is incompetent to stand trial, her attorney said in a motion filed in Iowa court.Terri Lynn Rote, 56, was accused in late October of casting two ballots in the general election: an early-voting ballot at the Polk County Election Office and another at a county satellite voting location, according to police records. Rote, a registered Republican, remains charged with first-degree election misconduct, and her felony case has been winding through Iowa courts.But her court-appointed attorney, Jane White, filed a motion last week saying Rote has “cognitive limitations” and can’t stay focused for long periods — things that mean she wouldn’t be able to help prepare her defence, according to the Des Moines Register.“It is unlikely that Defendant can assist in her defence or participate in the trial process,” White wrote. “It is unknown if the Defendant has been diagnosed previously with a mental health disorder, but her interactions with counsel indicate to counsel that this may be the case.”Read more:Article Continued Below‘Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you,’ man allegedly shouts at Muslim airline employeeTrump’s chief strategist calls media ‘the opposition,’ says it should ‘keep its mouth shut’Muslim, Latino advocates unite in protest over Trump’s immigration plans