A weather buoy near the North Pole hit the melting point today nearly 30 C above normal

Santa may need water skis instead of a sleigh this year.A weather buoy about 145 kilometres south of the North Pole registered a temperature at the melting point of 0 C early Thursday, as a giant storm east of Greenland drew abnormally warm air northward.Weather models had predicted temperatures could get this warm and this buoy, part of the North Pole Environmental Observatory, provides validation.“It seems likely areas very close to or at the North Pole were at the freezing point today (Thursday),” said Zachary Labe, a doctoral student research Arctic climate and weather at the University of California-Irvine.Data from the buoy show that air temperatures have risen more than 22 degrees in the last two days when they hovered near -24 C which, even then, was above average.Article Continued BelowThe entire Arctic north of 80 degrees, roughly the size of Canada, has witnessed a sharp temperature spike of nearly 17 degrees.Consider the average temperature in this large region is around -29 C at this time of year, but had shot up to -14 C on Wednesday and will likely peak at higher number by late Thursday.Labe said the huge flux of warmth into the region may have contributed to the loss of sea ice at a time when the region is usually gaining ice.

