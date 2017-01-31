Accessibility advocate appeals access to information fee

The Wynne government is denying Ontarians the right to know the details behind its promised 2015 crack-down on businesses that ignore their responsibilities under the province’s landmark accessibility legislation, an accessibility activist says.Lawyer David Lepofsky asked the government for details of its plan to beef up enforcement the day after it was announced. That was in a June, 2015 Toronto Star story about the government marking the 10th anniversary of the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) with a 10-year provincial action plan.It would ensure the province’s 1.8 million people with disabilities can live, work and play to their full potential by 2025 as set out in the 2005 legislation.But in August,2015, government officials said it would cost Lepofsky’s AODA Alliance, the non-partisan advocacy group he chairs, $4,250 to cover government staff time to retrieve the relevant documents.Lepofsky, who has been fighting on behalf of the volunteer coalition since then to have the fee waived, is making his case Tuesday, in a hearing before the Information and Privacy Commission of Ontario.Article Continued Below“Not only has the government already spent the $4,250 to collect this information, but they are now spending much more on lawyers and a hearing to continue to deny me — and the public — the right to know how they are implementing and enforcing this legislation,” he said in an interview.According to the 2015 Star story, the government had planned to double compliance audits to 4,000, or 1 per cent of Ontario’s 400,000 businesses starting in 2016.Lepofsky said he was “simply asking to see a detailed explanation of the policy” along with data and reports to back up the proposed enforcement measure and other actions on implementing the act.