Accused Orlando cop killer had same bulletproof vest police wear, new reports say

ORLANDO, FLA. —Markeith Loyd was wearing the same type of bulletproof vest Orlando police officers use when he opened fire on Lt. Debra Clayton, knocking her to the ground and leaving her "completely exposed," court documents released Friday state.He was captured on surveillance video outside the northwest Orlando Wal-Mart rushing toward her, with a gun in his outstretched arm, the documents state. He then fired "several more shots in rapid succession," before getting into his vehicle and "casually" driving away.The new details came out Friday morning after Loyd, 41, appeared in court to face charges, including first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, related to Clayton's death. A judge ordered he continue to be held without bail.Among the documents is an arrest affidavit that details the initial exchange between Loyd and Clayton, and an interview he had with investigators after his arrest Thursday.It also revealed that a medical examiner identified the fatal shot hit Clayton in the neck while she was lying on the ground.Three backup officers made it to the store less than 45 seconds after gunshots were first heard over Clayton's radio, the affidavit states.The officers found her on her back with several gunshot wounds and immediately started trying to save her life.Police said the surveillance video showed Loyd firing three shots at Clayton from behind a concrete pillar. One of the bullets hit her in the right hip. The other two hit parked cars.