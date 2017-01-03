Accused Woodbridge mobster wont fight deportation decision: lawyer

Accused mobster Carmelo Bruzzese has no plans to fight a Canadian court decision that sent the former Woodbridge resident back to Italy to face a possible 10-year prison term for Mafia association.Bruzzese, 67, is now in custody in Italy awaiting trial for Mafia association, his lawyer Barbara Jackman said on Monday.“There’s no trial in sight,” Jackman said.She said his deportation leaves several important legal issues untested, including whether different tribunals should have different standards regarding evidence.“There are different standards,” Jackman said.Article Continued BelowBruzzese is an Italian citizen who gained Canadian permanent residency in 1974. He’s married to a Canadian but lived mostly in Italy between 1977 and 1990, with occasional visits to Canada.Jackman questioned whether it was fair to send Bruzzese back to Italy to face charges of Mafia association, when such an offence does not exist in Canada.Bruzzese was already in an Italian jail cell last October when Justice Robert Barnes of the Federal Court quashed his bid to challenge a decision by the Immigration Division of the Immigration and Refugee Board.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx