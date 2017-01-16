Action plan for troubled York board a first step, chair says

The new chair of the troubled York Region District School Board says an action plan sent to the education minister Friday in response to concerns around racism and foreign travel by trustees is “a first step” and “wasn’t meant to right all the wrongs.”In the wake of criticism from parents who said the response doesn’t go far enough, Loralea Carruthers said the open and public discussion of the plan at a special board meeting and the ability to “get all the trustees to acknowledge there is a problem was a big step.” “It was big for our board to be able to get unanimous consent,” Carruthers told reporters after the meeting Wednesday night. “I know parents expect more, but they need to give us time to do that,” she said.“It is a first step in what we expect will be ongoing dialogue between staff, trustees and the minister, as we try to work through the concerns she has talked about.”Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said she will take time to review the action plan “to ensure these serious issues are addressed in a manner that will restore public confidence in the board’s ability to meet the needs of its diverse population.Article Continued Below“It is very important to students and parents, and a priority for me, that issues of racism and discrimination are not tolerated in our education system,” she said in a statement to the Star. “We want all of our publicly funded schools to be inclusive and safe places for student well-being and student learning.”Education Minister Mitzie Hunter said she will take time to review the action plan. (Nakita Krucker) It is unclear when Hunter would provide feedback to the troubled board.Last November, Hunter sent the board a strongly worded letter demanding concrete steps to address community concerns, particularly around the board’s handling of issues of equity and discrimination.

