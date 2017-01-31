Activists urge city council to create more shelter space

Toronto is in dire need of a large emergency shelter and unless immediate action is taken, people are at risk of becoming seriously ill or dying on the streets.That is the tone and content of a letter addressed to Mayor John Tory and signed by more than 30 Toronto agencies involved in finding long-term solutions for homelessness, providing front-line services and fighting for affordable housing.What they want is for the city to find a large space — including but not isolated to the city’s two military armouries — where people could be safely housed over the winter.“As the weather intensifies and we experience frigid temperatures, people who are homeless experience an increased risk of dying due to overexposure to the extreme cold,” wrote the authors. “We urge City Council to open the armouries or a similarly large facility immediately.”Tory’s office received the letter Monday afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed. The authors intended to officially present the letter Tuesday morning.Article Continued BelowThe armouries have been used as emergency shelter before, but city staff — in response to repeated calls to open them this winter — have said it is not possible to use them to house large numbers of people in a safe, hygienic and dignified way.Tory, in an interview with the Star earlier this month, said he trusts and relies on the advice of shelter staff, both when it comes to emergency shelters and longer term options. He said his office is constantly evaluating existing programs and seeking to do more.“I am not satisfied that we have done everything that is possible to do, but I am certainly satisfied that we have made huge effort to do more,” he said. “We are looking constantly.”