Adama Barrow promises security overhaul in post-authoritarian Gambia

BANJUL, GAMBIA—Gambia's new President Adama Barrow promised an overhaul of the country's feared security forces Saturday as he works to rebuild a country that lived under authoritarian rule for more than 22 years.In his first news conference since taking office, Barrow told reporters he also plans to rename the National Intelligence Agency, which was tasked with interrogating and sometimes torturing detainees."It's an institution that has to continue, but the name will change," Barrow said.Barrow returned to Gambia on Thursday in a dramatic homecoming where he was met by hundreds of thousands. He had taken the oath of office in neighbouring Senegal, shortly before longtime dictator Yahya Jammeh was forced into exile.