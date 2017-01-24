Admirals removal wasnt due to national security concerns, defence minister says

OTTAWA—Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has ruled out national security concerns following the sudden suspension last week of the military’s second-highest-ranking officer.Government and military officials have been tight-lipped since Vice-Admiral Mark Norman was abruptly stripped of his responsibilities on Jan. 16, less than six months after becoming vice chief of defence staff.The information vacuum has prompted an outcry from opposition critics, who say Canadians deserve to know if there was ever a potential risk to national security given media reports of an RCMP investigation.Read more: Possible leak related to new fleet might have sparked admiral’s removalArticle Continued BelowOttawa must explain why it sidelined military’s No. 2: EditorialTop Canadian military commander Mark Norman relieved of postWhile refusing to say why defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance suspended Norman, Sajjan said the case had nothing to do with security.