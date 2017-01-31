Advocacy group encourages TTC riders to call for more funding, better service

Frustrated by long waits and overcrowding on your TTC commute? Public transit advocates want you to pick up the phone and give your councillor an earful.Members of the TTCriders advocacy group fanned out across the city Monday as part of a “day of action” aimed at mobilizing exasperated transit users into a political force at city hall.“There’s 1.8 million transit riders out there. We’re a third of the city,” said Jessica Bell, executive director of TTCriders. “What we want is for riders to get politically active so elected officials stop talking the talk, and start walking the walk. And that means more funding and better service.”Outside Dufferin station during evening rush hour, a trio of volunteers handed out flyers with the mayor’s and councillors’ contact information and exhorted riders to ask their elected representatives to “stop the sufferin’ on the Dufferin,” a reference to the notoriously busy bus line that serves the street.Stacey McCrady was among the regular passengers of the 29 Dufferin who were receptive to the group’s message. Asked what she’d like to see from the TTC, she didn’t hesitate.Article Continued Below“More buses. Because everybody’s cramming on,” said McCrady, who is 27 and works at a law firm. “Sometimes you have to wait an extra 15 minutes just to get on the next one cause you couldn’t get on the first four.”Others said they weren’t dissatisfied with TTC service and that the addition of longer buses to the route had made a big difference.“It comes pretty frequently,” said Eddie Liang, a 23-year-old inventory analyst.