Advocacy groups urge Federal Court to strike down Safe Third Country Agreement

OTTAWA—A legal challenge is being launched against the Canada-U.S. agreement that governs where people can make asylum claims on either side of the border.Three advocacy groups are throwing their support behind a woman being named only as “E” in asking the Federal Court to strike down the so-called Safe Third Country Agreement.Under the deal, most people who make an asylum claim at the land border are denied entry; as a result, there’s been an influx of people crossing illegally into Canada in recent months to file asylum claims.Read more:Ottawa urged to suspend refugee pact after U.S. court reinstates Trump’s travel banArticle Continued BelowRefugee claimants need safe access at U.S.-Canada border: ColeCanadian lawyers call for change to Safe Third Country Agreement amid influx of refugeesThe Canadian Council for Refugees, Amnesty International and the Canadian Council of Churches are among the many groups urging Canada to suspend the arrangement following major changes to U.S. immigration and refugee policy since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.