After intimate kitchen assemblies, 26-year-old Quebec organizer ready for more political action

MONTREAL—A common refrain right now in Quebec politics is how the province is full of so-called political orphans.Quebec media regularly host polemics from these political vagabonds lamenting their disillusionment with an aging sovereigntist movement and fatigue with a Liberal party that has been in power for all but two years since 2003.How many Quebecers feel this way is open to debate, but a prominent 26-year-old sovereigntist has been criss-crossing the province listening to their complaints and, not so quietly, preparing a new plan for Quebec.Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois rose to prominence after his media appearances on behalf of Quebec’s 2012 “Maple Spring” student movement, while his influence shone in 2015 when he helped raise $400,000 in one week to fight the Energy East pipeline proposal.Now, he says he’s ready to take “political action.”Article Continued BelowNadeau-Dubois, along with a small band of lesser well-known left-wing Quebecers, aptly described his meetings with average people as “kitchen assemblies.”Over two months, they met roughly 10 Quebecers at a time in 174 kitchens across the province, he said.The tour was dubbed “Faut qu’on se parle” (“We Have to Talk”) and Quebecers used a website to invite the team to their homes for an in-depth discussion on what is ailing the province.