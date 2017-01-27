After resigning over infighting, former New Brunswick NDP leader joins Conservatives

FREDERICTON—The former leader of the NDP in New Brunswick, who resigned earlier this month over party infighting, has joined the provincial Conservative party.Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs said Dominic Cardy will start as the party’s strategic issues director Monday.“Dominic and I have always agreed parties are not as important as ideas. Labels can get in the way of doing the right thing,” said Higgs in a statement Friday. “This is the first step in building a coalition of concerned citizens for New Brunswick, reaching beyond traditional party lines.”Read more:‘Endless internal battles’ prompt New Brunswick NDP leader to resignCardy, who was NDP leader for about five years but never won a seat, has said he left that party because he “cannot lead a party where a tiny minority of well-connected members refuse to accept the democratic will of the membership.”Article Continued BelowIn a statement, Cardy said he worked with the Tories when they were opponents and Higgs had supported NDP-drafted legislation that reduced patronage.He said he’s eager to improve New Brunswick’s education system and lower taxes in his new role with the Conservatives.“Mr. Higgs has never wavered in his commitment to make New Brunswick better,” said Cardy.