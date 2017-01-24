After softer signals from Trump, Israel approves 2,500 settlement homes in contested West Bank

JERUSALEM — Israel said Tuesday it approved 2,500 new settler homes in the West Bank, signalling a major ramp-up of construction just days after the swearing-in of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose election has emboldened the settlement movement.Trump is widely expected to be more sympathetic to Israel’s settlement policies than the fiercely critical Obama administration, and has also vowed to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to contested Jerusalem. Israel’s nationalist government has welcomed the prospective change in policy, but it also risks igniting Palestinian or even regional unrest.Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said in a statement that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on the approval “in response to housing needs.”He said the majority of the housing units will be built in settlement “blocs,” areas where most settlers live and which Israel wants to keep under its control under any future peace deal with the Palestinians. Some 100 homes were slated for two smaller settlements.“We are building — and we will continue to build,” Netanyahu wrote in a brief Facebook post.Article Continued BelowRead more:Trump to sign orders to advance controversial Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelinesAs Trump attempts to build bridges, false claims threaten to overshadow efforts