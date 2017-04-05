After Sundays Vimy Ridge commemoration, Trudeau expected to visit Juno Beach

OTTAWA—Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to follow this weekend’s commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge by visiting another famous Canadian battlefield: Juno Beach.The extra stop is surprising, given that the two battles are from different wars, with Canadian soldiers having fought at Vimy during the First World War and at Juno on D-Day in the Second World War.Thousands of people from across Canada are expected to descend on Vimy on Sunday to mark the anniversary of the battle, where all four divisions of the Canadian Corps fought together for the first time in history.Read more:Thousands of students making pilgrimage to VimyArticle Continued BelowThe shadow of Vimy Ridge: CollenetteThe forgotten man behind the unforgettable Vimy memorialNearly 3,600 Canadian soldiers were killed and another 7,000 were wounded over four days of fierce fighting in sleet and rain, as they captured the strategically important ridge from the Germans.