After Trumps executive orders, whats next for the Dakota Access, Keystone XL pipelines?

BISMARCK, N.D.—President Donald Trump’s executive actions on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines are aimed at turning the much-protested pipelines into reality. Here’s a look at what may be next for the two pipelines:What they are and where they stood before TuesdayThe $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to carry North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois is nearly complete other than a stretch underneath Lake Oahe, a Missouri River reservoir in southern North Dakota. Construction is stalled amid a court fight between developer Energy Transfer Partners and the Army Corps of Engineers over permission for the pipeline to cross under the lake amid objections from the Standing Rock Sioux, which gets its drinking water from the lake.The $8 billion Keystone XL project was to bring oil from Canada’s oilsands to Nebraska, where it would join other lines already leading to refineries along the Gulf Coast. Former President Barack Obama halted it in late 2015, declaring it would undercut U.S. efforts to clinch a global climate change deal that was a centrepiece of his environmental agenda.Read more:Article Continued BelowTrump’s EPA freeze, gag order spark fears about environmental defunding among statesTrudeau shoots down accusations of lying about oilsands at Calgary town hallTrump’s talk of seizing Iraqi oil ignores centuries-old U.S. precedent

