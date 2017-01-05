Aftermath of Israeli soldier conviction highlights growing rift between military, politicians

JERUSALEM—The Israeli military, which has battled foes on all of the country’s borders, is now facing a challenge from within: nationalist politicians who are openly disagreeing with army commanders and bickering with the security establishment.This growing rift was underscored by angry reactions from inside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition to Wednesday’s manslaughter conviction of an Israeli soldier who fatally shot an already wounded Palestinian attacker. Netanyahu and other senior Cabinet ministers quickly called for Sgt. Elor Azaria to be pardoned, in effect undercutting the authority of the military court that convicted him.The swift reactions, coming before Azaria has even been sentenced or filed an appeal, were the latest in a series of squabbles between Israel’s hard-line leadership and military commanders. It is uncharted waters for the military, which has traditionally seen itself as being above politics and is widely regarded as the country’s most trusted institution.But it also reflects a wider and increasingly visible schism. In a country that seems to grow more divided by the day, the security establishment is at loggerheads with the Netanyahu government and its nationalist base of supporters — aligning instead in subtle but noticeable ways with more liberal opposition forces.“I think we are witnessing a very dangerous phenomenon where the division in Israeli society is trickling into the army,” retired Maj. Gen. Gadi Shamni, who held some of the military’s most senior posts, told Israel Radio. “This is a very severe trend that is being exacerbated by irresponsible, unrelenting politicians.”Article Continued BelowOn one level, this is about relations with the Palestinians and what to do with the West Bank and its more than two million occupied Palestinians.Netanyahu’s coalition seems content to maintain this indefinitely, despite warnings it is leading to a binational state and constant friction with the Palestinians, Western allies and the Arab world. If anything, the incoming administration of Donald Trump seems to be emboldening Israel’s hard-liners, who believe he will be much more tolerant of their policies and continued settlement of occupied lands.But the debate is also about the nature of the country. Military commanders still tend to reflect Israel’s founding class — mostly secular, pragmatic Zionists who believed that they could ultimately build a model society in which equal rights and the rule of law prevailed.

