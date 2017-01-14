Aga Khan controversy follows Justin Trudeau on tour

PETERBOROUGH, ONT.—Justin Trudeau’s campaign-style outreach tour offered no respite Friday from questions about his family vacation with the Aga Khan — nor the priorities of ordinary Canadians, from soaring hydro bills to carbon taxes to Donald Trump.Trudeau continued to defend himself from critics assailing his use of a private helicopter belonging to the wealthy spiritual leader, even though the federal Conflict of Interest Act expressly forbids such perks.“Prime minister is not a 9-to-5 job,” Trudeau told a news conference in Peterborough, presumably a reference to the fact that his behaviour remains subject to public scrutiny even during what he calls a “private family vacation.”“I’m prime minister every minute of every day … that’s part of the job and I fully accept and embrace it.”Canadians expect to have confidence in their government, he added, repeating his commitment to co-operate with the federal ethics commissioner regarding the trip.Article Continued BelowBut his controversial family holiday at the ’s ultra-private Bahamian island appeared far from the minds of the ordinary Canadians who packed a town hall in Peterborough to give the prime minister a window into their world.Kathy Katula, 54, from Buckhorn, Ont., gave Trudeau a piece of her mind about her soaring hydro bill — a phenomenon that’s largely an Ontario government problem — and the prime minister’s plan to force the provinces to impose a carbon tax.“I feel like you have failed me and I am asking you here today to fix that,” an emotional Katula, a single mother, told Trudeau.

